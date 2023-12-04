Zara Tindall opens up about Queen Elizabeth’s death one year later

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zara Tindall is the latest member of the royal family to reflect on the death of her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly, published on Monday 4 December, the daughter of Princess Anne reflected on sharing her love of horses with her grandmother before she passed away in September 2022.

“I remember being around horses a lot when we used to go and see her,” Zara told the outlet. “She rode; grandfather was also involved with the horses, whether it was polo or carriage driving. And if we did anything pony-wise she’d come and watch and be really supportive. She very much knew what was going on in my career as I was growing up. And it was very much her happy place being with the horses. You got to see her real passion and love for the horses and that side of her.”

Now, just over a year since the late Queen’s death, Zara said that although she is grateful for the time she and her three children had with the late monarch, she still feels the loss of a beloved family member.

“When you’ve got someone who’s a huge influence in your life [it leaves a hole] … all of us are so lucky to have had her for so long. You always think when you’re little your grandparents are ancient when they’re not that old,” the equestrian said.

“When you get to be an adult, then they are old, so we were very lucky to have her that long, and to have our children, her great-grandchildren, have that influence as well was incredible. It was a very precious time and we’re hugely grateful for it.”

Zara shares daughters Mia, nine, and Lena, five, and son Lucas, two, with husband Mike Tindall — and while their son met his great-grandmother, he was very young.

When asked if any of her children remembered spending time with Elizabeth, she said: “Oh yes. Lucas doesn’t, but the girls do very much.”

“We’ve got the photo of Lucas with her, whereas the other two actually remember,” Mike added when speaking to the outlet. “She was a big part of our holidays and family time.”

The royal also went on to reveal how much motherhood has impacted her life during the interview. According to the outlet, during her first interview with them a decade ago, Zara claimed her life wouldn’t change much once children got involved, and that her children would fit around her riding career. She now thinks that’s not the case.

“I’m very part-time now,” she said. “I’ve only got four horses so hopefully I have enough time to care for my children and still compete. I hope I make better decisions. I definitely don’t go to everything now.”

“When I had 15 horses I was everywhere and away every weekend but now I very much pick [events] around the kids and holidays and try to be around as much as I can be. I still love competing at the top level. That’s what everyone aims for in the sport. To ride at the top levels is an incredible feeling and to get a horse there is just as good.”