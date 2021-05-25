Oprah says she doesn’t know if Prince Harry being candid ‘helps with the Royal Family’

US TV host Oprah Winfrey has spoken about how Harry’s honesty and candour may not be helping him with the Royal family.

She made the comments during an interview with CBS This Morning and spoke about Harry being open about his struggles with mental health issues.

Asked by the programme’s host Gayle King: “He’s candid in this series. Do you think that being as candid as he is, is going to help him with the Royal Family?”

Oprah responded: “I don’t know if it helps with the Royal Family, but this is what I do know - is that being able to express your own personal truth in a way that benefits you and also helps other people to see the truth in themselves.”

She and Prince Harry have worked closely together recently, as he and his wife Meghan did a tell-all interview with the TV mogul in March.

Harry and Oprah have also worked together on a new documentary series calledThe Me You Can’t See for Apple TV.

She continued: “In this series, we are in conversation. He knows the power of story.

“He knows by sharing the story of his own grief with his mother that many other people that haven’t processed his grief will say ‘you know what? That’s what’s going on with me too.’”

The new series sees Harry open up more about his upbringing within the Royal family and speak candidly about the mental health issues he has suffered.

In one episode, Harry explains: “London is a trigger, unfortunately. Because of what happened to my mum, and because of what I experienced and what I saw.”