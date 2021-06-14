The divorce of Peter Phillips from his wife Autumn Phillips was settled on Monday, after the couple first announced they were splitting last year.

The couple, who have two daughters together, Savannah, 10, and Isla, 9, issued a joint statement describing it as “a sad day”.

Peter Phillips, who is the Queen’s eldest grandchild and the son of Princess Anne, has been married to Autumn since 2008.

The statement read: “[They] are pleased to be able to report that the financial aspects of their divorce have been resolved through agreement, the terms of which have been approved and ordered by the High Court today.

“Whilst this is a sad day for Peter and Autumn, they continue to put the wellbeing and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla first and foremost.”

It continued, saying that the couple were “pleased to have resolved matters amicably with the children firmly at the forefront of those thoughts and decisions”.

“Peter [and] Autumn have requested privacy and consideration for their children as the family adapts to a new chapter in their lives."

The couple announced their 12-year marriage was coming to an end at the start of 2020 when they issued a statement saying it was the “best course of action”.

“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship,” read the pair’s initial statement last year.

The statement also confirmed that the couple will share custody of their children.

Peter Philips first met Ms Phillips (née Kelly) in 2003, who was then working as a Canadian management consultant.

They announced their engagement in July 2007, before marrying at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle a year later.

He is the oldest son of Princess Anne and her first husband Captain Mark Phillips, and the first grandchild of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. He was born in 1977 and has a younger sister, Zara Tindall.