Piers Morgan has praised the Prince of Wales for how he has dealt with his brother Prince Harry’s revelations in the controversial memoir Spare.

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, on Saturday 6 May, marked the first time the pair were seen in the same room together since the release of the Duke of Sussex’s book, which was published in January. They did not seem to interact during the ceremony, with Harry was seated three rows behind his brother.

Writing in his column in The Sun, Morgan praised William for maintaining a “dignified silence” as his brother Harry “repeatedly and shamefully trashed him” and other family members through his memoir and Netflix docuseries titled Harry and Meghan.

“No man would prefer standing back and saying nothing while his own sibling torches their whole family in such a disgusting manner,” he wrote.

He also claimed that William didn’t “trust himself” not to confront his brother during the ceremony, and this was why the pair stayed away from one another.

“I’m reliably told that William has felt so incensed by Harry’s treachery, he didn’t trust himself not to physically remonstrate with him when they next found themselves in close proximity,” Morgan continued.

“But when that moment happened in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, William didn’t punch his little brother, nor speak to him.”

Prince Harry arrived alone at the coronation and bolted back to Los Angeles just hours after the ceremony (PA Wire)

Morgan remarked that William “didn’t even look” at his brother throughout their father’s coronation service.

The Independent has contacted Kensington Palace and the Duke of Sussex’s representatives for comment.

Prince Harry arrived alone at Westminster Abbey on Saturday and quickly bolted back to Los Angeles just hours after the ceremony finished.

He was seen smiling at several points throughout the service, and was seated near a heavily pregnant Princess Eugenie, and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall and Anne, the Princess Royal. He was also sat in the same row as Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry at the coronation (PA)

He seemed in good spirits, chatting with Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and was also photographed smiling widely at Princess Anne as he took his seat in the third row in the Abbey.

In Spare, Harry claimed that William warned him to marry his now-wife Meghan Markle. He also alleged that William physically attacked him.

Harry wrote: “[William] called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

“I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The duke has also spoken of the “red mist” that came over his brother during this altercation.

Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “What was different here was the level of frustration, and I talk about the red mist that I had for so many years, and I saw this red mist in him.”

Prince William has yet to respond publicly to his brother’s claims.