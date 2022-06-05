Pippa Middleton is pregnant with her third child

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are expecting their third child.

The younger sister to the Duchess of Cambridge debuted her baby bump on Saturday night during the Party at the Palace, which was being held as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The 38-year-old was glowing in a bright green dress and curled hair as she sat alongside Matthews, her younger brother, James Middleton, and his wife Alizée Thévenet.

Middleton and Matthews are already parents to three-year-old Arthur, and one-year-old Grace.

The Middleton sibling’s parents, Carole and Michael, were also present at the event, however the Middleton’s did not share the royal box with Kate, Prince William or their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

(REUTERS)

The pregnancy means that Middleton is expecting her third child just over a year since giving birth to daughter Grace in March 2021.

Middleton followed in her older sister’s footsteps by giving birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Middleton and Matthews wed in May 2017 at St. Mark’s Church in Englefield.

The Party at the Palace appeared to be the only event Middleton and Matthews took part in across the jubilee weekend.

(Getty Images)

Other events included the Trooping the Colour and the lighting of the platinum beacons on Thursday, a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, a Derby on Saturday, and the platinum jubilee pageant on Sunday.

George, Charlotte and Louis’ other cousins, Archie and Lilibet are also in the UK with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

(Reuters)

During the Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first public appearance alongside members of the firm since they stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Saturday also marked the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet, who is named after the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the first well-wishers for Lilibet on the day.