England’s largest church bell will be rung at platinum jubilee service
All members of the royal family are expected to attend the service
On Friday 3 June, royal family members will gather at St Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.
While the firm has announced that the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour flypast, reports indicate that they may be present at the thanksgiving service, which is not open to the public.
On Monday, it was announced that the Archbishop of Canterbury will miss Friday’s service because he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Lambeth Palace confirmed that Justin Welby will not preach the sermon at St Paul’s Cathedral because the 66-year-old has been suffering from mild pneumonia since last week. He said he was “deeply saddened” to miss the event.
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will deliver the sermon in his place.
The service will include Bible readings, anthems, prayers and congregational hymns to express thanks for the monarch’s service.
Also during the event, Great Paul, the largest church bell in the country, will be rung.
When was ‘Great Paul’ made and what is its significance?
The bell is housed in the cathedral’s southwest tower and weighs approximately 16.5 tonnes.
The chiming mechanism of Great Paul is broken, which means that it does not ring every day as intended, but can be rung manually for services.
Great Paul was cast by John Taylor & Co bell foundry in 1881, according to London.lovesguide, a website dedicated run by Dickon Love, a bellringer in the City of London.
The bell was rung for the first time in Loughborough in March 1882.
It has since rung out on a number of historic occasions, including Winston Churchill’s state funeral, the Queen’s coronation and the wedding of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Great Paul fell silent in the 1970s due to a broken mechanism, and a major restoration took place in 2018. Carried out by its original makers, the bell was transported to Loughborough for cleaning and refitting.
The restoration was completed last year. This week’s Thanksgiving Service will mark the first royal occasion in which Great Paul has been rung following the repairs.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies