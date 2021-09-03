Monaco’s Prince Albert has said that his wife, Princess Charlene, “is ready to come home” after spending more than three months in South Africa.

The princess and mother of two went to South Africa in May to raise awareness of rhino poaching.

In an interview with South Africa’s 702 radio station in July, the princess explained that her trip was initially meant to be 12 days long but was extended because of health complications.

“Unfortunately, I had a problem equalising my ears and I found out through the doctors that I had a sinus infection, and quite a serious one. So, it’s taking time to adjust with this problem that I am having.

“I cannot force healing so I will be grounded in South Africa until the end of October. I cannot fly above three thousand metres otherwise I will have a problem with my ears. I feel well, I feel good. Obviously, it’s a waiting game for me,” she said at the time.

In a new interview with People magazine, Prince Albert said his wife’s return to Monaco rests on doctors’ permission, but that she is “eager” to come home.

“She’s ready. She’s jokingly said that she’s ready to stow away on a ship to come back to Europe,” he said.

“I know she’s said possibly late October, but that was before this most recent round of appointments. I’m pretty sure we can cut that time frame a little short.”

His comments come after reports that Charlene was rushed to hospital by ambulance on Wednesday, 1 September after collapsing due to complications from the infection she contracted in May.

The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation told Tatler: “Her medical team is currently evaluating her but have confirmed the princess is stable.”

On 13 August, Charlene underwent a four-hour operation to treat her condition, according to a statement from the Monégasque royal palace, which was seen by Tatler.

“Prince Albert and their children will join her during her recovery period,” the palace added.

Albert and the couple’s twin children, Princess Gabriella and Jacques Honoré Rainier, 6, visited Charlene in South Africa last week.

Albert told People that Charlene is in “good spirits” since her latest surgery and was “delighted” to spend time with their children.