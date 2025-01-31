Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince Andrew’s aide admitted to an alleged Chinese spy who was the dukes ‘close confidant’ that his notorious 2019 BBC Newsnight interview was “hugely ill-advised and unsuccessful”.

The duke’s senior adviser, Dominic Hampshire, privately admitted to Yang Tengbo - who has been barred from the UK on national security grounds - that his interview with Emily Maitlis was a disaster.

Andrew’s sit-down interview with the BBC journalist accelerated his fall from grace. He was questioned about claims made by Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was coerced into having sex with him when she was just 17 and his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Four days after it aired, Andrew stepped down from public duties.

He has since refused to speak about the interview, but his aide did write to Mr Tengbo about the programme.

In court documents seen by the BBC, Mr Hampshire told Mr Tengbo in March 2020 that “outside of [Andrew’s] closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on”.

open image in gallery In March 2020, Mr Hampshire told Mr Tengbo that ‘outside of [Andrew’s] closest internal confidants, you sit at the very top of a tree that many, many people would like to be on’ ( Sky News )

“We have dealt with the aftermath of a hugely ill-advised and unsuccessful television interview, we have wisely navigated our way around former private secretaries and we have found a way to carefully remove those people who we don’t completely trust,” Mr Hampshire wrote on official Buckingham Palace notepaper.

He added: “I also hope that it is clear to you where you sit. With my principal and indeed his family. You should never underestimate the strength of that relationship.”

In December, it emerged Mr Tengbo had been barred from entering the UK because authorities felt he was likely to pose a threat to national security.

He is said to have twice visited the royal residence at the invitation of the King’s younger brother and was described as a “close confidante” of Andrew.

British authorities allege the businessman - who helped the duke expand his “Pitch@Palace” entrepreneur programme into China - was working on behalf of the United Front Work Department, an arm of the Chinese Communist Party that is used to influence foreign entities.

open image in gallery The Duke of York has faced a growing backlash following a BBC interview about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ( BBC/PA )

He was banned from returning to the UK in February 2023 and in December last year he was banned from returning to the UK in February 2023 on national security grounds. His appeal to the Special Immigration Appeals Tribunal was rejected.

Hundreds of pages of documents considered by the tribunal - including the exchange with Mr Hampshire - were released on Friday.

In his tribunal statement, Mr Tengbo said establishing Pitch@Palace was “extremely difficult” and added: “After Prince Andrew’s interview with Emily Maitlis in November 2019, everything changed.”

Andrew was criticised for the car crash BBC Newsnight interview after it aired on 16 November 2019.

During the interview, he denied he slept with Ms Giuffre, saying an encounter could not have taken place because he was at a branch of Pizza Express in Woking with his daughter Princess Beatrice.

He also said Ms Giuffre’s claim he was sweaty at a nightclub was untrue because an “overdose of adrenaline in the Falklands war” had left him unable to sweat.

open image in gallery In March 2022, Andrew paid Ms Giuffre a multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement, without admitting liability. ( PA Media )

Four days later, Andrew stepped back from public duties and in January 2022, he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after a US judge allowed Ms Giuffre’s civil sexual abuse claim to move to trial.

In March 2022, Andrew paid Ms Giuffre a multi-million-pound out-of-court settlement, meaning both sides avoided the case going to trial, without admitting liability.

The disclosure on Friday comes on the same day separate court documents revealed Prince Andrew appeared to have been in touch with Epstein two months after he claims to have ended contact with the convicted paedophile.

Emails between Andrew and Epstein handed to a court in London reportedly show they were still exchanging messages until at least late February 2011, when the duke wrote: “Keep in close touch and we’ll play some more soon.”