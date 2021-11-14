Prince Charles marks 73rd birthday with new portrait

Clarence House has commemorated the Prince of Wales’ 73rd birthday with a new portrait of him sitting on a bench at Highgrove.

The photograph, released on Sunday, 14 November, shows the heir apparent dressed in a blue pinstriped suit as he smiles at the camera.

Highgrove House, located in Gloucestershire, is the official residence of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince Charles turns 73 (CLARENCE HOUSE/AFP via Getty Ima)

The Royal Collection Trust has also issued a photograph of Charles as a child to mark the occasion.

The black-and-white picture shows a young Charles dressed in shorts and a matching shirt, whilst sitting on a sofa and chatting with his grandfather, King George VI.

“This touching photo captures the bond between King George VI and his 3-year-old grandson, Prince Charles, who sit together on a sofa in Buckingham Palace, enjoying a conversation,” Royal Collection Trust said in a tweet.

Several charities, of which Charles is a patron, have also sent him well wishes on his birthday.

Conservation charity Elephant Family said it was “honoured” to have Charles as its royal president.

“Wishing his royal highness the Prince of Wales a very happy birthday! We are honoured to have you as our royal president and continue to be hugely grateful for the wonderful support you offer our work,” a statement said.

Cystic Fibrosis Trust also shared a photograph of Charles, thanking him for his support.

Charles is expected to spend his birthday attending the Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in London.

The monarch’s eldest son has been laying a wreath on the top step of the Cenotaph on the Queen’s behalf since 2017.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the Queen will not be attending this year’s service because she has sprained her back.

The ceremony was supposed to mark her first public appearance since she spent a night in hospital last month.

After being advised to rest by doctors, she has missed several events including Cop26 and a scheduled visit to Northern Ireland.