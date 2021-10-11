Prince Charles’ beloved Aston Martin now runs on wine and cheese

The Prince of Wales has revealed that his favourite Aston Martin car now runs on wine and cheese.

In a new interview with the BBC, the Prince has spoken out about his efforts to reduce his carbon footprint, which has included changing the fuel for his car to a more sustainable source.

The heir to the throne revealed that he had converted his favourite vehicle, which he has owned for 51 years, to run on what he describes as “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process”.

The prince uses a fuel called E85, which consists of 85 per cent bioethanol and 15 per cent unleaded petrol.

Bioethanol can be derived from a range of sources but, in the prince’s case, this includes surplus wine and alcohol extracted from fermented whey.

Prince Charles, who has a long-standing love of cars, was challenged on how this aligned with his concerns about the climate crisis, with the BBC interviewer asking him if he was “a bit of a Jeremy Clarkson, a bit of a petrol-head?”

The prince replied: “Well, yes. But that was before we knew what the problems were.”

The Prince of Wales said he understood the anger and frustration campaigning groups such as Extinction Rebellion felt, but that tactics such as blocking roads were “unhelpful”.

He said: “I totally understand the frustration, the difficulty is how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive.

“But it isn't helpful, I don't think, to do it in a way that alienates people.”

When asked if he sympathised with teenage climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, the prince said: “Of course I do, yes.

“All these young people feel nothing is ever happening so of course they're going to get frustrated. I totally understand because nobody would listen and they see their future being totally destroyed.”

Prince Charles warned of a “catastrophic” impact if more urgent action isn’t taken to address the climate emergency.

He added that it had taken too long for the world to realise the profound risks of the climate crisis.

When asked if the UK government was doing enough to address climate change, the prince replied: “I couldn't possibly comment.”

The 25-minute interview is now available to view on BBC iPlayer.