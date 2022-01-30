Prince Charles says 2022 should be ‘year of action’ in Chinese New Year message

The Prince of Wales has urged people to make 2022 a “year of action” in a special message to mark Chinese New Year.

The Lunar New Year begins on Tuesday 1 February and marks the Year of the Tiger.

The Tiger is the third animal in the Chinese Zodiac and is synonymous with leadership, rebellion, and humour.

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Prince Charles said on behalf of himself and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall: “My wife and I would like to wish a happy, healthy and prosperous new year to all those in China - and everyone celebrating the new Lunar Year across the world.

“As we enter the Year of The Tiger, known for courageous action and rising to challenge and adventure, I hope the whole world will make this a year of action.”

He continued: “Together let’s create a better future for all our children by shifting the way we live and work to be in harmony with nature and the planet.

“The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the year of the tiger.

“Wishing you peace and happiness.”

The couple will celebrate the event by attending an undisclosed event on Tuesday.

The festivities for Chinese New Year typically last for two weeks, from New Year’s Eve until the Lantern Festival on the 15th day of the first month of the lunisolar calendar year.

Food plays an important role in the observance of the Chinese New Year, with many dishes eaten for symbolic purposes.

Certain foods, such as spring rolls and dumplings, are consumed for luck and hopes of a prosperous year ahead.

Additional reporting by PA