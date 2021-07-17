Prince Charles ‘will make Prince Edward next Duke of Edinburgh’, according to Queen’s former aide

The Prince of Wales is expected to pass down his role as the Duke of Edinburgh to his younger brother, the Earl of Wessex, according to the Queen’s former aide.

Prince Charles inherited his late father’s role earlier this year after Prince Philip’s death in April.

It has long been suspected that the title would be passed down to Prince Edward, but Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to the Queen, has said that it will not happen for a few years.

“That Prince Edward will become The Duke of Edinburgh in the next reign was his father’s and is his mother’s wishes and Prince Charles won’t go against those,” he told The Sun.

“It won’t happen immediately, but by 2029, when Edward turns 65, it will.

“Time for speculation, without substance, to cease.”

Prince Edward reflected on the death of his father in an interview in June.

The funeral service for Prince Philip, held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, was attended by just 30 guests due to coronavirus restrictions.

Edward reflected, telling CNN: “It was an experience that so many other families have had to go through during this past year or 18 months and so in that sense, it was particularly poignant.

“There are an awful lot of people who haven’t been able to express the respect that they would like to have done.

“I think many people would have liked to have been there to support the Queen.”

Edward also commented on the Sussexes’ decision to step down from their roles in the royal family.

“Listen, weirdly we’ve all been there before. We’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives,” he said.

“And we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision. It’s difficult for everyone but that’s families for you.”