Clarence House has denied the claims in a new book that Prince Charles was the unnamed “senior royal” who speculated about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future children.

American author Christopher Andersen alleges in his new book that Charles made the comment on the day Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement was announced in November 2017.

Page Six reported that Anderson’s forthcoming book Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan will give readers greater insight into Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their royal duties and begin a new life away from the palace.

It also examines the reasons for the falling out between Harry and Prince William, including the younger brother’s decision to marry actress Meghan.

Anderson’s book quotes what it calls a “well-placed source” when alleging that Charles asked his wife Camilla what she thought Harry and Meghan’s children would look like, over breakfast on 27 November 2018, after the couple announced they were engaged.

“I wonder what the children will look like?” the Prince of Wales asked the Duchess, according to a report on the book by the New York Post’s Page Six website.

The Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly “somewhat taken aback” but said she was sure they would be “absolutely gorgeous”.

In hushed tones, Prince Charles is then said to have clarified: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

Commenting on the book’s claims, a Clarence House spokesperson said: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.”

In their explosive sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year, Harry and Meghan accused an unnamed “senior royal” of racism towards the duchess, whose mother is black and father is white.

At the time, the former Suits actor had said there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [her and Harry’s son, Archie’s] skin might be when he was born … Those were conversations that family had with Harry.”

Asked whether there were concerns that her child would be “too brown” and that would be a problem, Meghan said: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one.”

Pushed by Winfrey on who had those conversations, the duchess refused to say, adding: “I think that would be very damaging to them.”

Harry also refused to give further details at the time, but said the conversation was awkward and left him “a bit shocked”.

Meghan and Harry have two children, Archie (6) and five-month-old Lilibet.

Charles has arrived in Barbados ahead of a historic ceremony which will see the country swear in its first president and formally end the Queen’s role as its head of state.

Anderson’s book releases in the UK on Tuesday (30 November).

