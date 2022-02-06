The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, in a statement issued to congratulate his mother, the Queen, on her Platinum Jubilee.

Sunday 6 February marks 70 years since the monarch ascended to the throne at the age of 25.

Now, Charles has hailed his mother’s commitment to the crown in a written message.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy year,” the Prince said.

“The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.”

He went on to reference the Queen’s historic statement issued on Saturday, in which she outlined her wishes for Camilla to one day be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

In her message, the monarch said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Referencing this in his own statement, Charles said: “We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish.

“As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

He continued: “The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”