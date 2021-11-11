Prince Charles has reassured a well-wisher about his mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s health when he met with members of the public in Brixton on Thursday.

The Prince of Wales went to meet young entrepreneurs helped by his youth charity the Prince’s Trust at a NatWest branch in south London.

As he left, he was greeted by crowds of people and one man asked him: “Prince Charles. How is your mother?”

The 72-year-old heir to the throne patted the man on the arm and appeared to say: “She’s alright, thank you.”

It comes after the Queen, 95, was ordered by doctors to rest three weeks ago after undergoing preliminary tests and spending a night in hospital on 20 October.

She has been carrying out light duties via virtual audiences and recently returned to Windsor Castle following a break at Sandringham House.

On Wednesday, Her Majesty conducted a Privy Council meeting by video link from Windsor with ministers including Lord President of the Council, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and education secretary, Nadhim Zahawi, among others.

However, it has been announced that she will miss Saturday evening’s Festival of Remembrance. Buckingham Palace said it was the Queen’s “firm intention” to be at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, but her attendance has not yet been confirmed.

During his visit to Brixton, Charles also met with a magician who was supported by the Prince’s Trust in his bid to become a full-time magician when he became unemployed just before the start of the pandemic.

The performer, who goes by the stage name Chris Reads Minds, asked the prince to think of a colour, a number and the name of a person. Charles replied with “blue, 12 and George”, appearing to refer to his eldest grandson Prince George.

Chris Reads Minds, whose real name is Chris Wall, then revealed one of his own business cards, which was hidden in a sealed envelope in a wallet. On the business card were Charles’ identical answers.

He chuckled and remarked: “Very impressive. It really is.”

The Trust and NatWest set up the Enterprise Relief Fund during the pandemic to provide emergency grants, which totalled £3.7m, to young people under 30 who were self-employed and ran a business but did not qualify for government support.

Additional reporting by PA