Prince Charles reveals his favourite songs to dance to

Prince Charles has revealed the songs that give him an “irresistible urge” to dance, with his favourite playlist including songs by Three Degrees, Diana Ross and Edith Piaf.

The Prince of Wales spoke of his favourite tracks on a special broadcast pre-recorded for the Hospital Broadcasting Association’s radio show.

The show, called Music & Memories With HRH The Prince of Wales, features the royal talking about how he has been “profoundly impressed by the dedication shown by our wonderful NHS staff and volunteers right across the country”.

He also thanked them for their “sheer resilience and indomitable spirit” in “this most testing of times”.

The programme, broadcast on the eve of the NHS’s 73rd birthday, features Charles paying tribute to volunteers at hospital, health and wellbeing radio stations for their work in keeping communities connected and patients entertained during the pandemic.

He also discussed his favourite music from throughout his life, including “Givin’ Up, Givin’ In” by Three Degrees, who performed at his 30th birthday.

Charles recalled that the song “long ago, used to provide me with an irresistible urge to get up and dance”.

He also chose “Don’t Rain On My Parade” by Barbara Streisand, and recalled seeing her perform on set at Warner Bros Studios when he served as a young lieutenant on HMS Jupiter.

His playlist also included “La Vie En Rose” by Edith Piaf, “Upside Down” by Diana Ross, “The Voice” by Eimear Quinn, “The Click Song” by Miriam Make, “You’re A Lady” by Peter Skellern, “La Mer” by Charles Trenet, “Bennachie” by Old Blind Dogs, “Lulu’s Back In Town” by Dick Powell, and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Charles also chose “Tros Y Garreg/Crossing the Stone” by Catrin Finch and “Tydi a Roddaist” by Bryn Terfel. He said the latter was “a prayer for those divine qualities of beauty, peace and harmony to be reflected in our own lives”.

“That is my prayer for us all, as I close with my warmest possible good wishes to everyone in the hospital radio service, the National Health Service and to all patients and their loved ones,” he added.

The future king told the programme: “At all times, hospital radio provides an invaluable service to patients, staff and families.

“During current times, when we have been dealing with the effect of this dreadful pandemic, the role of hospital radio has been even more important, and I know it has been of immeasurable value in connecting people, in providing comfort and companionship, and in raising people’s spirits when that is needed.”

The programme will be broadcast across 180 member stations of the HBA at 12 noon on Sunday.

The playlist will be available on Spotify, featuring the full list of tracks, and will be shared through the Clarence House social media channels.

Grant McNaughton, chairman of the association, said: “We are exceptionally grateful for HRH the Prince of Wales to recognise the dedication to volunteers across the UK who have continued to assist healthcare providers throughout these difficult times.

“Local dedicated and focused entertainment provided to hospital and healthcare patients has and remains an exceptionally important part of recovery and recuperation.

“Sometimes unrecognised, raising the awareness of hospital, health and wellbeing radio as a key provider to the community is a challenge, but for our stations’ dedication and their services to be recognised by HRH is truly amazing and we are beyond grateful for his support.”

It comes as Sunday marks a National Thank You Day, organised by the Together coalition, to thank people for their work during the pandemic. At 5pm, the public are encouraged to raise a drink of their choice for volunteers.