Prince Edward wipes away tears during Queen’s funeral

The Earl of Wessex was seen shedding a tear as he entered Westminster Abbey

Olivia Petter
Monday 19 September 2022 12:13
Prince Edward wipes tears during Queen's funeral ceremony

The Earl of Wessex was spotted wiping away tears during the funeral service for his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

On Monday 19 September, hundreds of dignitaries from around the world gathered at Westminster Abbey in London for the state funeral, with presidents, prime ministers among them.

Millions of people across the country are watching the funeral on television, with thousands more lining the route along The Mall.

As the Queen’s youngest son, Prince Edward, sat in the Abbey for the service, video footage shows that he shed a few tears, using a tissue to wipe his eyes and nose.

Additionally, Edward’s brother, the Duke of York, was seen crying as he entered the Abbey for the service.

During the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen’s “abundant life and loving service” as he delivered the sermon at her state funeral, adding: “She was joyful, present to so many, touching a multitude of lives.”

The Earl of Wessex sat on the front row beside his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, alongside the King, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, and Prince Andrew.

Members of the royal family were among 2,000 mourners – including world leaders, senior politicians, and other royals from across the globe – gathered at the cathedral on Monday.

Among those in attendance at the funeral were US President Joe Biden, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her counterpart from Canada Justin Trudeau, and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Additionally in attendance were all six living former prime ministers: Sir John Major, Sir Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson - with members of the Cabinet led by the current leader, Liz Truss.

