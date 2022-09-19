Who is Prince Edward? The Duke of Kent and Queen Elizabeth’s cousin

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, is among Queen Elizabeth’s final four surviving cousins, all of whom were in attendance at her state funeral on Monday (19 September).

The funeral started at 11am, after King Charles III led a procession from nearby Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s body had been lying in state since Wednesday afternoon.

The new monarch was accompanied by his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and by other senior members of his family.

The Duke of Kent arrived at Westminster Abbey with his younger brother Prince Michael of Kent, both looking sombre and dressed in military uniform.

Who is the Duke of Kent?

Born on 9 October 1935, Prince Edward is the son of Prince George, King George V and Queen Mary’s fourth son and the younger brother of King George VI (who was Elizabeth’s father), and Princess Marina of Denmark and Greece. The duke’s maternal grandmother was Grand Duchess Elena Vladimirovna of Russia, granddaughter of Russia’s Emperor Alexander II.

He has two siblings, Prince Michael, 80, and Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady of Ogilvy, 85.

Edward became the Duke of Kent at the age of seven, after his father was killed in a military air crash on 25 August 1942.

He enrolled at the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst, when he turned 18. Edward served in the military for over two decades until he retired in 1976. To the day, he still holds a number of senior appointments, and regularly visits his regiments, as per Town & Country Magazine.

How often does he appear in public?

Prince Edward has remained in service of the crown for 80 years, having inherited the title of Duke of Kent from his father at a young age.

At 16, the duke walked behind the coffin of King George VI during the monarch’s funeral procession. Photographed alongside Edward was Prince Philip,the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Henry,the Duke of Gloucester, and former King Edward VIII, the Duke of Windsor.

When Elizabeth became queen in 1953, Prince Edward was third in line to pay homage at her throne during the coronation.

According to the royal family’s website, Prince Edward has undertaken over 60 overseas trips to promote British trade and exports, in his role of vice chairman of the Overseas Trade Board – later of British Trade International – from 1976 until 2001.

In addition to travelling to countries such as Europe, Japan, Australia and the Middle East, Prince Edward became the first member of the royal family to make an official visit to China in 1979.

Today, he remains involved with over 140 different charities, organisations and professional bodies which cover a wide range of issues, from commemorating the war dead, to supporting British technology and industry. He continues to appear at engagements to promote the work of these enagegements, both within the country and across the Commonwealth.

As president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 1969, the duke attends the Wimbeldon grand slam every year and presents winners’ trophies to the champions. He is spotted at the tournament with other members of the royal family in the Royal Box to watch the matches.

Personal life

The duke married Katharine Worsley on 8 June 1961 at York Minister. Upon their marriage, she inherited the title of Duchess of Kent.

The couple met during Edward’s time living at an English military base. They share three children, George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lord Nicholas Windsor. They have 10 grandchildren.

A music lover, the duke supports the work of many organisations including the London Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera North, and the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in Greenwich, as well as regional festivals within the UK.

The duke and duchess reside at the Kensington Palace’s Wren House in London.

