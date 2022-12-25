Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Prince and Princess of Wales have marked Christmas Day by sharing a festive picture painted by Prince George.

On Sunday (25 December), William and Kate tweeted the image of a reindeer in the snow with two robins.

They explained that the painting had been done by George, nine, while captioning the post: “Happy Christmas!”

The artwork impressed fans, with one writing: “Kid’s got talent. That’s really good.”

“Thank you for sharing you son’s painting and encouraging his talents. The arts make the world a more beautiful world to live in,” another commenter added.

“Wow. That’s some impressive artistry from a child that age,” one fan added.

With painting running in the royal family, the image may suggest that the future king has an artistic streak like his father King Charles.

The monarch has previously described how he finds painting so relaxing that it “transports me into another dimension”.

Earlier this year, 79 of Charles’s watercolours – the first full exhibition of his work in the medium – were exhibited at the Garrison Chapel in Chelsea, south-west London.

In a display panel, Charles revealed that the hobby “refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can’t reach”, and that he turned to painting after finding little joy in photography. The King also admitted he was “appalled” by the quality of his early sketches.

He wrote: “I very quickly discovered how incredibly difficult it is to paint well in such a spontaneous medium, and the feeling of frustration at not being able to achieve on paper the image that your eye has presented you with is intense.

“Looking back now at those first sketches I did, I am appalled by how bad they are. But, nevertheless, the great thing about painting is that you are making your own individual interpretation of whatever view you have chosen.”

He added: “I am under no illusion that my sketches represent great art or a burgeoning talent. They represent, more than anything else, my particular form of ‘photograph album’ and, as such, mean a great deal to me.”

George’s great-grandfather, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was also interested in art and design, having painted mostly landscapes in oils, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

One such picture, featured on the trust’s website, is Duart Castle from the Sound of Mull. It was painted during one of the Royal Yacht Britannia’s summer cruises around the Western Isles, the trust said.

Additional reporting by agencies