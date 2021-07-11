Prince George reacts to England’s defeat at Euro 2020 final

Prince George looked visibly upset after watching England lose against Italy in the final of the Euro 2020 tournament on Sunday.

The young royal, 7, had appeared jubilant at the start of the match as he celebrated England’s first goal, but the match ultimately ended in Italy’s favour.

The historic game, which marked the first time England has made it to the final of an international tournament since 1966, was decided by penalty shootouts after both England and Italy held on to a 1-1 score throughout extra time.

England’s fate was decided by Italian midfielder Federico Bernardeschi, who scored the team’s winning goal.

Photographed in the stands of Wembley stadium shortly after Italy’s win, George looked downcast and lost in thought. He was comforted by his father, Prince William, who placed two reassuring hands on his shoulders.

Standing to his left, the Duchess of Cambridge looked low-spirited as she watched Italy’s football team celebrate their win.

It was the second game of the Euro 2020 that George, a keen fan of the England football team, had attended.

For both occasions, he was formally dressed in a navy-blue suit with a red and blue tie to match his father.

The Duchess of Cambridge chose to honour the English football team in a fitted off-white blazer, which she paired with a white t-shirt and red beaded earrings from Blaiz, a London-based designer.

Kate has previously documented George’s support for the national team on her Instagram, where she posted a birthday portrait of him wearing the official England shirt in 2019.

Following Italy’s victory, William, who is the president of the Football Association, said England’s defeat was “heartbreaking”.

In a post to the couple’s Twitter account, William offered his congratulations to the Italian football team.

He also wrote a comforting message to the England squad, telling them to hold their heads high.

“@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come,” he said.