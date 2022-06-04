Prince George and Princess Charlotte join parents in Wales ahead of jubilee show

<p>Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Cardiff for jubilee celebrations </p>

(PA)

A concert celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign will be staged in the grounds of Cardiff Castle

Bronwen Weatherby
Saturday 04 June 2022 13:31

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a visit to Cardiff to meet entertainers staging a jubilee show.

William and Kate and their children arrived at Cardiff Castle to meet the performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds on Saturday afternoon.

The couple and their children are due to watch rehearsals and meet some of the acts taking part in the celebrations including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert

(PA)

Bonnie was last week made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to music.

The royals will also meet weatherman Owain Wyn Evans who is known for his role on the nightly news programme North West Tonight and The One Show.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George during their visit to Cardiff Castle ahead of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert

(PA)

The Cambridges and their children will then be introduced to a number of West End performers, Rubicon Dance Company and the Wales Youth Choir for Good.

Missing was Prince Louis who stole the show when he appeared on Buckingham Palace’s balcony with his family and the Queen after the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

