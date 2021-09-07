Prince Harry is the most unpopular member of the royal family after Prince Andrew, a new poll has shown.

A new YouGov survey found that positive opinions of Prince Harry have fallen by nine per cent in a few months, going from 43 per cent in April to 34 per cent in August.

The public’s opinion of Meghan Markle has also declined, from 31 per cent of people saying they think positively of the duchess in March, to 29 per cent in April and 26 per cent now.

The poll, which was conducted between 27 and 29 August, surveyed 1,667 adults from a range of political backgrounds and age groups.

Prince Andrew remains the least popular, with only six per cent of the public stating that they have a positive opinion of the royal.

YouGov said Harry and Meghan’s ratings have continued to slip since their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March this year, “as well as poor responses to their statements surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the [US] withdrawal from Afghanistan”.

On 17 August Harry and Meghan released a statement on their Archwell Foundation website telling fans they were “left speechless” by the situation in Afghanistan, the Haiti earthquake that took place on 14 August and the pandemic.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now,” their statement began.

“When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not,” the couple said, urging the public to support humanitarian organisations.

“As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity.”

The couple faced backlash from critics shortly after releasing the statement.

Radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer wrote in a tweet: “Thank god ‘speechless’ Harry and Meghan have spoken on the terrible state of the world, so now we all know what we are supposed to feel, say and do.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Angela Levin accused the couple of “trying to set up some sort of alternate woke royal family”.

“Like most of their ‘compassionate’ gestures there is no indication about what they themselves will do and whether any donations will be going through Archwell Foundation,” she told Daily Mail.

Despite their overall drop in popularity, Harry and Meghan remain the most popular royals among young people.

Among those aged between 18 and 24, 47 per cent have a positive view of Harry, whilst 50 per cent think positively of Meghan.

In contrast, only 13-18 per cent of people over the age of 65 hold the couple in a positive light.

The Independent has contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.