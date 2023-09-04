Fans poke fun at Prince Harry appearing ‘miserable’ at Beyoncé concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Celebrities flooded SoFi Stadium for night one of Beyonce’s Renaissance tour in Los Angeles, California. Most of them appeared “crazy in love” for the powerhouse singer, except for one celeb - Prince Harry.

On 1 September, Beyoncé kicked off the California leg of her world tour inside the Inglewood arena, which included a packed house of A-listers. From Kris Jenner to LeBron James, Hollywood stars showed up to watch the Grammy-winning recording artist take the stage, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But while Meghan Markle was seen dancing throughout the night, one moment caught Prince Harry standing stagnant next to his wife.

The Duke of Sussex’s apparent stiff stance for some of the two-and-a-half-hour setlist resulted in an internet frenzy, with fans joking about how “miserable” he looked. Many people took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out how Harry looked like every other “husband” who was forced to go to a concert with their significant other.

“Lol Prince Harry seems relatable here. He looks just like any other boyfriend/husband who was made to go to a Beyoncé concert,” one user wrote.

Another added: “While take issue with Prince Harry comments about press coverage of Armed Forces in war zones, surely this pic of him and Meghan at Beyoncé is just every bloke dragged along to a concert by the missus?”

A few fans rushed to Harry’s defense, noting that he may have not been into the atmosphere or the music. “It’s normal for people not to dance all the time at concerts,” said one defender. “But the weirdos are making up stories about Harry and Meghan because of that ONE picture.”

“To be fair to Prince Harry I’d look bored at a Beyoncé concert. Just not my cup of tea,” another user confessed.

Though Harry sported a solemn expression for a bit of the show, he appeared to loosen up as the night went on. Some spectators noticed him dancing and kissing the Duchess of Sussex, alongside her mother, Doria Ragland.

One fan reposted a video of the royal pair swinging each other around during the concert and wrote: “Prince Harry doesn’t look ‘miserable’ to me.”

“It’s actually scary how one still photo taken from a 2.5 hour event can drive the narrative of the front page news,” another proclaimed, next to photos of Harry and Meghan in high spirits. “Anyway here’s more pics of Prince Harry looking totally miserable at the Beyoncé concert.”

The royal couple enjoyed the performance from a private box, which they shared with Ragland and Markle’s close friend, Abigail Spencer. The duchess wore a silver sequined pencil skirt, while her mother wore a silver satin blouse. As for Prince Harry, he seemed to match the colour scheme by wearing a light grey, nearly silver-coloured blazer jacket.

Harry and Meghan’s appearance at the Los Angeles concert comes weeks after tabloids speculated that the pair were “taking time apart” and that the duke had gotten a hotel room for space and time away from his wife. However, fans of the couple continue to shut down the false narratives surrounding their relationship, while the Sussexes have maintained a united front in recent public appearances.

On 4 August, the two celebrated Meghan’s 42nd birthday with dinner at a celebrity hotspot restaurant in Montecito, California. The duke and duchess were seen leaving the Italian restaurant Tre Lune, accompanied by their friend Matt Cohen, two days before Meghan’s birthday.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, a source said the couple was in “good spirits” and were seen laughing during their night out. “They had a good time,” they told the outlet.

The duchess also had some birthday fun at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert, once again at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Meghan reportedly attended the concert with her friend Lucy Fraser, per Page Six.