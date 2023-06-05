Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Prince Harry arrives at the Rolls Building court in London, where he will become the first senior British royal to give evidence for 150 years when he testifies in his lawsuit against a newspaper group he accuses of extensive unlawful behaviour.

The Duke of Sussex is headed for a courtroom showdown this week with the publisher of the Daily Mirror and is scheduled to testify in the High Court after his lawyer presents opening statements on Monday 5 June.

Harry is expected to describe his anguish and anger over being hounded by the media throughout his life, and its impact on those around him.

The royal has blamed paparazzi for causing the car crash that killed his mother, the late Princess Diana, and said harassment and intrusion by the UK press - including allegedly racist articles - ultimately led him and his wife, Meghan, to flee to the US in 2020 and leave royal life behind.