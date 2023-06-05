Jump to content

Watch live as Prince Harry arrives at High Court for battle against Mirror Group Newspapers

Oliver Browning
Monday 05 June 2023 08:16
Comments

Watch live as Prince Harry arrives at the Rolls Building court in London, where he will become the first senior British royal to give evidence for 150 years when he testifies in his lawsuit against a newspaper group he accuses of extensive unlawful behaviour.

The Duke of Sussex is headed for a courtroom showdown this week with the publisher of the Daily Mirror and is scheduled to testify in the High Court after his lawyer presents opening statements on Monday 5 June.

Harry is expected to describe his anguish and anger over being hounded by the media throughout his life, and its impact on those around him.

The royal has blamed paparazzi for causing the car crash that killed his mother, the late Princess Diana, and said harassment and intrusion by the UK press - including allegedly racist articles - ultimately led him and his wife, Meghan, to flee to the US in 2020 and leave royal life behind.

