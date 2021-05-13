Prince Harry has revealed that he knew he wanted to leave the royal family as early as his 20s, saying the impact of the life on his late mother, Lady Diana, influenced his feelings.

In an appearance on Dax Shepard’s “The Armchair Expert” podcast, Harry said he quickly realised he didn’t want a job as a royal once he reached adulthood.

The comment came in response to a question asked by a host on what it felt like to visit places in the Commonwealth where people in “worse situations” had “more freedom” than he did.

“It’s the job right? Grin and bear it, get on with it,” Harry said in response.

He added: “In my early 20s, it was a case of, I don’t want this job. I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum.”