Prince Harry has found all he ever wanted from his family with partner Meghan Markle, a longtime friend has said.

Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, 45, who recently played polo alongside the duke of Sussex at the Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado, said the prince had found “an amazing teammate” in his wife.

Harry and Meghan share son Archie Harrison, three, and daughter Lilibet Diana, one.

“[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time,” Figueras tells People.

“I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely.”

Reflecting on their season together playing as part of the the Los Padres team at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, Harry’s teammate continued: “Being able to be with them for the last two months only made me happier.

“Seeing them be a lovely family with their kids and their dogs, that’s really what he always wanted. I’m very happy for them.”

The pair first met in 2007 at a charity match benefitting Sentebale – an organisation set up by Harry in 2006 Prince Seeiso of Lesotho that helps children and adolescents in Africa diagnosed with HIV.

“From day one, I saw how committed he was to his charity,” Firgures adds.

“Fast forward 15 years, I’ve been to Lesotho with him a few times, and I’ve seen what great work the charity does and how important it is for a lot of kids, how committed he is, how much he really cares about it.”

“Being able to play with him for two months in a real competition with the Los Padres team was a dream come true for me, and maybe for him too – we should ask him,” he continued.

“We got to spend a lot of time together on the field, off the field with our families. We really bonded more than we’ve ever bonded before, being able to be with him so much.”