Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Prince Harry feared he would become ‘irrelevant’ after Prince George turns 18, new book claims

Duke of Sussex was allegedly determined to make an ‘impact’ while he was a working royal

Kate Ng
Sunday 25 September 2022 09:22
Comments
Prince Harry smiles at Princess Charlotte during Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

The Duke of Sussex was determined to make an impact before Prince George turned 18 as he worried he would become “irrelevant” after that, a new book has claimed.

A forthcoming book by The Times’ royal correspondent Valentine Low claims that Prince Harry was frustrated that his advisers “were holding him back” when he wanted to get involved in the same areas as his brother, the Prince of Wales.

In an excerpt published in The Times, Low spoke to members of the royal household for his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind The Crown and was reportedly told that Harry held a long-time “fear that his time was running out” while he was still a working royal.

He quotes an insider as saying: “He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this. He would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew].

“He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can’. Until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. ‘Then I will be the also-ran.’ He was genuinely thinking of it as, ‘I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward.’”

Recommended

Efforts by the Duke’s staff to reassure him that he would still have an impact well into his later years if he “set the right foundations now” did little to assuage his concerns, the book claims.

Harry’s desire to cement his legacy in the same areas as Prince William “could lead to tensions”, Low writes, claiming that some of his advisers “spent much of their time talking him down… because it would not fit into the bigger picture of what the three of them – William, Kate and Harry – were trying to achieve”.

Low also claims that Harry had a deep “mistrust of the courtiers at Buckingham Palace and his father’s palace”.

The Duke’s grievances with the British tabloid press have been long-standing, but his “constant battles with the media” reportedly led to tensions with his own staff if he believed they weren’t on his side.

Low quotes a source as saying: “He would use this phrase the whole time, ‘the palace syndrome’, when you won’t fight the battles he wants, because you have been institutionalised.

“Giving in to the media was a key symptom of whether you had developed it. It was a constant test of loyalty: ‘Are you going to protect me? Or have you just become one of them, who won’t fight for me?’ It was exhausting.”

(Getty Images)

The new book, which is set to be published on 6 October, also details interactions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and palace staff during their time as working royals.

In March 2021, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into allegations that Meghan drove out two personal assistants.

Her lawyers denied the allegations when they were made. It has been reported that the outcome of the investigation will be kept secret to protect the anonymity of those who took part in the inquiry.

Meghan’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, told a BBC podcast in January: “What bullying actually means is improperly using power repeatedly and deliberately to hurt someone, physically or emotionally.

“The Duchess of Sussex absolutely denies ever doing that. Knowing her as I do, I can’t believe she would ever do that. I wasn’t there at the time, but it just doesn’t match my experience of her at all and I’ve seen her [at] very stressful times.

Recommended

“So that story is absolutely untrue that she is a bully – that said, she wouldn’t want to negate anyone’s personal experiences.”

The Independent has contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s representatives for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in