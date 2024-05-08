Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live outside St Paul’s Cathedral in London as Prince Harry marks the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games at a special service on Wednesday 8 May.

The duke will formally mark a decade of work by the Invictus Games Foundation, which has staged the sporting tournament to aid the recovery of wounded, sick and injured veterans and serving military.

Harry attended a one-day summit in the capital on Tuesday, that reflected on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, saying there is still “so much more to do”.

He told delegates at the event, held at the Honourable Artillery Company’s headquarters on the edge of the City of London: “Sometimes you… look back and go ‘Look at what we’ve done’.

“But also given the state of the world, there is so much more to do and I think a lot of uncertainty – but what we’ve created is a global community.”

The duke, who was joined onstage by Sir Keith Mills, the former Invictus Games Foundation chairman, said whenever he was asked how long Invictus will last, his reply was “as long as it’s serving a purpose”.

The service comes as the Duke revealed he will not be meeting his father King Charles during his visit to the UK, due to His Majesty’s “full programme”.