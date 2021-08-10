Prince Harry asked if it was “weird” that he wanted to juggle in the background of Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday video, according to Melissa McCarthy.

The actor has opened up about what it was like to work with the couple over video call for the birthday celebrations last week.

The funny video saw Markle ask McCarthy to help launch her ‘40x40’ campaign, for which she is asking 40 of her friends to give up 40 minutes of their time to help mentor 40 other women.

At the end of the clip, a short reel of bloopers showed McCarthy laughing at Prince Harry after suddenly spotting him juggle outside the window in the background.

Speaking about the experience, McCarthy told Access Hollywood: “She’s doing such an amazing thing to celebrate her 40th. I just love that she is like, ‘Oh, what can I do to put some good and help some people out?’ Well that is awfully nice.

"Then in comes Harry and he’s like, ‘I can juggle’. Then he’s like, ‘Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?’ I was like, ‘Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times!’”

McCarthy continued: “They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids.

“The way she wants to celebrate her 40th is by helping and empowering other women. How do you not get behind that? They don’t take themselves too seriously.

“She said, ‘Let’s do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce’... I was so pleased to be a part of it.”

Stars who have been asked to take part in the campaign include singer Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and fashion designer Stella McCartney.