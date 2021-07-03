Prince Harry ‘leaves UK’ one day after unveiling Princess Diana statue

Prince Harry is believed to left the UK to return to his home in California on Friday, one day after he and his brother Prince William unveiled a statue of their mother at Kensington Palace.

The unveiling of the Prince Diana statue took place on Thursday, about a week after Harry arrived in the UK and self-isolated for five days.

The next day a black 2019 Volkswagen Caravelle was seen travelling from Frogmore Cottage, where the Duke of Sussex was staying, to Terminal 5 at London’s Heathrow Airport, according to the Daily Mail.

The same vehicle formed part of a convoy that picked Harry up when he arrived at the airport last week. Photographs published in the Daily Mail showed the vehicle being accompanied by a police escort. Harry reportedly landed in Los Angeles airport on Saturday morning.

The US is on the UK’s amber travel list, which means all arrivals must quarantine for up to 10 days and take a pre-departure Covid test. However, Harry was released from quarantine early after taking an additional test on the fifth day, according to UK regulation.

He surprised guests at the WellChild Awards on Wednesday after his early release, where he chatted with healthcare workers, children and young people, as well as singers Ed Sheeran and Anne-Marie.

It is not known if Harry had time to meet with the Queen during his trip, as she had been in Scotland for a royal tour until Thursday, when she returned to Windsor.

Harry and William were finally able to see the bronze statue of their mother that they commissioned in 2017. It was unveiled on what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday.

The monument features a larger-than-life Diana surrounded by three children to represent the “universality and generational impact” of her work, said a statement by Kensington Palace.

It was erected in the Sunken Garden, said to be a favourite place of the Princess during her time living at the palace. The garden was redesigned for the date, with 4,000 new flowers planted including many of Diana’s favourites.

The brothers said in a joint statement: “Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

“Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mothers memory alive.”