Prince Harry says that he needs ‘to meditate every single day’

Prince Harry has revealed that he needs to meditate “every single day” in order to maintain his “mental fitness”.

The Duke of Sussex make the comments during a virtual panel hosted by BetterUp, the personal coaching company based in California where he is chief impact officer.

Also on the panel was tennis star Serena Williams, a close friend of Harry’s who attended his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex in 2018.

Speaking about his family life in Montecito, California, where he lives with Meghan and their two children: Archie, two, and Lilibet, eight months, Harry said he tries to carve out time for self-care each morning.

“I now put in about half an hour, 45 minutes, in the morning when it’s like ‘OK, one of the kids has gone to school, the other one is taking a nap, there’s a break in our programme’,” he said.

“It’s either for workout, take the dog for a walk, get out in nature, maybe meditate. I’m the same as Serena, I know that I need to meditate every single day.”

Speaking about his goals for BetterUp, Harry explained that he wants to provide everyone around the world with access to mental health coaching.

“I can’t wait for BetterUp to be in that position to be able to make it even more accessible to people — so every single person, anywhere around the world, has access to a BetterUp coach,” he said.

“And the biggest challenge that we’re going to have is finding enough coaches, because the demand is there, the need is there.”

BetterUp offers regular sessions with mental health coaches to individuals for $279 a month.

The 37-year-old added that maintaining mental wellbeing is important to him personally as he has previously experienced burnout after he was “burning the candle at both ends”.

Harry went on to explain the benefits of mental health coaching: “The need is not going to go away, guys, we know that.

“The world’s becoming harder and more complicated. That’s just an observation. And it’s going to get harder.

“And I think people are going to need to rely on each other and on professional help, but not just professional help. Friends, family, maybe complete strangers, anyone can actually help you in that coaching process.”