Prince Harry hinted he was thinking of the name Lili two years before his daughter’s birth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed their baby daughter and the name they’ve given her is one that Harry reportedly hinted at liking two years previously.

Meghan gave birth to the couple’s first daughter on Friday 4 June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital near their home in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that her name is Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and it’s a name that honours her great-grandmother and grandmother.

Her middle name, Diana, is in honour of Harry’s mother. While Lilibet was the Queen’s family nickname growing up and Harry has reportedly been a fan of the name for some time.

During an official royal event Harry and Meghan attended in January 2019 in Birkenhead, Harry spoke with the mother of a girl called Lily and asked how her name was spelt.

At the time, Harry and Meghan were still working members of the royal family. Meghan was pregnant with Archie, but then, the gender of the baby had not yet been revealed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail shortly after the event, the mother who the royal couple spoke to said that she suspected it was a potential name choice for their upcoming baby.

She explained: “Prince Harry came over first and chatted to my two-year-old then spoke to my six-year-old Lily and then as he was walking off, he turned back. He asked Lily if she spelt her name with a I or Y.

“I straight away thought that must be a name choice.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said previously that they don’t plan to have any more children and will remain as a family of four.

In a statement announcing the birth of their daughter, they thanked people for their well-wishes.

The statement said: “The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”