Prince Harry wears ‘Girl Dad’ shirt for Lilibet in eco-tourism comedy skit

Prince Harry sported a “Girl Dad” t-shirt in honour of his daughter Lilibet Diana, 11 months, in a cheeky video to promote his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst.

In the promotional video, the Duke of Sussex is seen wearing the gray shirt as he’s out for a jog in the woods. Prince Harry is suddenly ambushed by a “rating agent” – played by New Zealand comic Rhys Darby – who wants to assess the environmental impact from his trip to New Zealand with wife Meghan Markle in 2018.

Harry says he and his wife had an “incredible” time while visiting New Zealand, before being given a rating of three out of five stars for the eco-footprint of his trip.

“You did not keep the tap running whilst brushing your teeth,” Darby said as he gave Prince Harry a rundown of his environmental conduct.

Harry replied: "I never do. Hang on a second. How do you know that? That’s really weird.”

In the five-minute skit, Harry is joined by kiwi stars David Fane and Rena Owen, and he speaks in Māori, the language of the indigenous Māori population of mainland New Zealand. The Duke also appeared on the TV program Te Ao with Moana to launch the initiative.

“The Māori culture inherently understands sustainable practices and taking better care of our life-giving land, which are critical lessons we can all learn and that is why I’m here with you on Te Ao [with] Moana to share a new kaupapa,” he said during the weekly current affairs show.

Prince Harry launches new initiative for Travalyst

In a statement on 9 May, the eco-travel firm announced that New Zealanders “now have access to a holiday rating tool” on the Travalyst website. Since its inception in 2019, Travalyst has “encouraged sustainable tourism practices” by improving conservation, environmental protection, and expanding local development. The coalition is also partnered with Booking.com, Google, Expedia Group, Skyscanner, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor, and Visa.

“As travel continues to come back, we have an opportunity and a need to redefine the industry – for better, for good,” said Prince Harry in a statement. “We created the non-profit Travalyst to rethink how travel can continue to expand our global understanding, to break down barriers, and to create cultural connections through experiences we otherwise wouldn’t have. We do this while, at the same time, ensuring local communities truly feel benefit from tourism and safeguarding essential ecosystems.”

He added, “Starting in beautiful Aotearoa New Zealand, we’re launching our first campaign. There is a well-known Māori proverb: Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, ēngari he toa takitini (Success is not the work of an individual. But the work of many) – we invite you to be a part of our many.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021. The family has announced that they will be attending Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, which will be the first time that members of the royal family will meet the couple’s daughter.

The visit will also mark the first time that the couple’s son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, has returned to the UK since the couple stepped down from their roles as senior royals and relocated to the US in 2020.

During the Invictus Games last month, Prince Harry spoke with Today’s Hoda Kotb about what he loves about being a father to his two children. According to the duke, becoming a parent is something he’s “always wanted” to do.

“I love every part of it,” he said about fatherhood. “I’ve always wanted to be a dad. I’ve always wanted to have my own kids, and now I have got two little people who I’m responsible for.”