Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘filming at-home documentary series for Netflix’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly filming an “at-home” documentary series with Netflix.

Film crews have been given permission to film Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their home in Montecito, California, and followed them on their trip to New York City last September, according to Page Six.

Representatives for the Sussexes declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

While no details about the series have been shared by the streaming giant, an unknown source told Page Six “it’s fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh”.

The source also disclosed that “the timing is still being discussed” as Netflix would like to air the series at the end of the year, alongside Harry’s upcoming memoir.

However, the Sussexes would prefer the series to come out next year, according to the report.

Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, shortly after announcing they would be stepping down as working members of the royal family.

The couple currently has several projects in development with the production company including Harry’s Heart of Invictus – a series which will spotlight Invictus Games competitors from around the globe.

Film crews were spotted following Harry and Meghan as they attended the sporting competition in The Hague, Netherlands last month.

The Duke and Duchess are due to return to the UK next month with both of their children, Lilibet and Archie, to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

However, they will not be joining other members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony, it has been confirmed.

In an announcement earlier this month, the palace said the Queen has taken the decision to restrict the line-up to only working members of the royal family.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will also be omitted from the appearance.

Andrew stepped down from public duties in 2019 and in February paid an undisclosed sum out of court to settle a civil sexual assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre. Andrew has continuously denied all claims levied against him.

“After careful consideration, the Queen has decided that this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd of June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.