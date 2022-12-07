Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first red carpet appearance since the trailer of their new Netflix documentary was released.

On Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York City, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.

For the occasion, the duke wore a navy suit and matching tie over a white shirt, while the duchess wore a white off-the-shoulder dress with a slit. She completed her look with her hair tied back, long gold earrings, a black purse, and heels.

During the gala, which is being hosted by Alec Baldwin, the couple will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and late NBA legend Bill Russell for their work to “protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights”.

The awards are given to those who have “demonstrated an unwavering commitment to social change and worked to protect and advance equity, justice, and human rights,” according to the website, which adds: “At the helm of major corporations, this year’s laureates have prioritised equity, inclusivity, and sustainability in the workplace and the world.”

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Kerry Kennedy, the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, revealed that the couple was chosen to receive the prestigious human rights award because of their “heroic stand” against “structural racism” within the British monarchy.

Kerry, a human rights lawyer, told Spanish online news site El Confidencial’s Vanitatis magazine, that the duke and duchess “went to the oldest institution in UK history and told them what they were doing wrong,” adding that it was a “heroic” step.

The couple’s attendance at the event comes just days before the release of the first three episodes of their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries on 8 December. The last three episodes of the six-part series will air on 15 December.