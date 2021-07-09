Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call for compassion in rare statement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called on people to be more compassionate towards one another in a statement shared on their website.

In a section asking, “what is compassion?” on the couple’s Archewell website, it outlines the company’s mission “to drive systemic, cultural change — one act of compassion at a time”.

Posted on Wednesday, the statement begins: “We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world. It shows up in all of our interactions with people and enriches our lives and the lives of those around us.

“To us, compassion means more than the dictionary definition. It means listening with open ears to the suffering and celebrations of communities and people beyond ourselves.”

It continues: “It means taking the time to understand their perspectives, experiences and needs based on what they say, rather than assuming what they need.”

Then It goes on to explain the definition of compassion, adding that it means “uplifting diverse voices and giving a platform to people to share their stories”.

“Each time someone conducts an act of compassion — whether it’s mentoring a young woman or holding space for someone having a difficult day — our world becomes a better place,” the statement continues.

“Compassion is at the core of everything we do. We hope you’ll join us in building a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

The statement concludes by asking readers to share their own stories of compassion for a chance to be featured on the Archewell website.

Archewell is the couple’s joint non-profit company that comprises audio, film and other philanthropic projects, and was set up to replace their royal brand, Sussex Royal, after they stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

Thus far, Archewell has been the company through with Harry and Meghan have created several projects, including The Me You Can’t See, Harry’s Apple TV documentary about mental health with Oprah Winfrey.

The documentary featured stories from celebrities, including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close, aimed to “help lift the veil on the current state of our mental health and emotional well-being”.