Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence about their home in the UK to confirm that they’ve been asked to leave the space.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the couple said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been “requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage” in Windsor.

The statement comes amid claims that King Charles III has reportedly offered the keys of the cottage to the Duke of York. Reports have also said that Harry and Meghan are making plans to remove their remaining belongings from the home.

Although they currently live in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, they have maintained the Frogmore Cottage as their UK residence.

It is not known if this request for the couple vacate will affect their chances of being invited to the King’s coronation this spring.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Meghan and Harry for comment.

According to The Sun, Andrew will be moving out of his current residences at the Royal Lodge. However, a source told the publication that he’s reportedly “resisting” being removed from the the 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park, which he has occupied since 2003.

The source also claimed that Harry and Meghan’s eviction from the space, as a result of Andrew’s reported move, “surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK”.

More follows…