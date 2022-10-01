Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to edit their hotly anticipated Netflix docuseries to soften its portrayal of the royal family, reports suggest.

The details of the Sussexes show have so far been closely guarded, though film crews have been given permission to film the couple at their home in Montecito, California,

The documentary series is borne from the multi-year deal the couple signed with the streaming giant in 2020, shortly after announcing they would be stepping down as working members of the royal family.

Royal fans and pundits had previously speculated that the show could frame the royal institution in more hostile terms.

The pair’s desicion to make kinder the documentary comes after they spent time with the family after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Insiders told Page Six that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were hoping to trim down and soften the edges of what they had said about King Charles II, the Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“A lot of conversations are happening,” one source said. “I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall. I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”

A Netflix source added: “Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished.”

According to reports, the series, which had been billed for realease later this year, will now not appear until early 2023.

But a source close to the royal pair brushed off reports that a decision had been made on a Netflix release date.

It comes after a The Daily Mail reported that Sunshine Sachs, the PR company that has advised the couple, has been dropped.