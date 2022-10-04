Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands in new portraits from UK visit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two new photographs of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their latest trip to the UK have been revealed.

The pictures were taken by photographer and friend of the couple, Misan Harriman, before the One Young World summit in Manchester in September.

One photograph is in black and white and captures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s side profiles as they hold hands.

In another coloured photograph, the couple look straight ahead at the camera. Meghan is dressed in all red outfit from New York-based brand Another Tomorrow. Meanwhile, Harry looks smart in a black suit with a matching black tie.

Harriman previously photographed the royal couple’s daughter, Lilibet, at Frogmore Cottage in June to mark her first birthday.

Meghan delivered the keynote speech at the summit in September, telling the crowd that it was “very nice” to be back in the UK. Meghan has been a counsellor at One Young World since 2014.

“As you’ll likely hear many times this week, and as we just heard, you’ll hear all sorts of things – some very heavy, some very uplifting. But the resounding spirit I believe you’ll hear is that you are the future,” the Duchess said.

(Misan Harriman)

“But I would like to add to that, that you are also the present,” she continued.

“You are the ones driving the positive and necessary change needed across the globe in this very moment, and for that I’m so very grateful to be in your company today.”

Meghan and Harry had planned to visit the UK for five days, but they extended their trip following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September.

The couple joined members of the royal family at a state funeral for the Queen, which took place on 19 September.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Misan Harriman)

In a statement following the Queen’s death, Harry praised his grandmother’s “unwavering grace and dignity”.

“She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy,” Harry said.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my commander-in-chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”