Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Prince Harry claims there was ‘leaking but also planting of stories’ involving Meghan Markle

“I was terrified,” says Prince Harry in the trailer

Furvah Shah
Monday 05 December 2022 14:03
Comments
Harry & Meghan new trailer

Prince Harry has claimed that there was a “leaking but also planting of stories” about Meghan Markle, in a new trailer for their Netflix documentary,

In the trailer released on Monday (5 December), the Duke of Sussex said there is a history of “pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution,” appearing to reference the media and public frenzy surrounding his late mother, Princess Diana, along Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, and his own wife, the Duchess of Sussex.

The highly-anticipated documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, is set to be released in two parts on Thursday December 8 and Thursday 15 December.

“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” says Harry in the trailer. “There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories,” he adds, as clips of the royal family, newspapers and swarms of paparazzi taking photographs appear on screen.

He refers to this as a “dirty game”, a comment that is followed by clips of Meghan crying and saying: “I realised, they’re never going to protect you.”

Recommended

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped back as working members of the royal family two years ago to move to the US, and they have since opened up about their negative experiences in the family and at the hands of the media.

At the end of the trailer, Harry talks directly to the camera and says: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Volume one of Harry and Meghan will be available on Netflix Thursday 8 December, and volume two will follow on Thursday 15 December.

The Independent has contacted representatives at the Palace for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in