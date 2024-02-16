Watch live as Harry and Meghan meet Invictus Games athletes in Vancouver

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Invictus Games athletes and military veterans on Friday 16 February.

Harry and Meghan are in Vancouver as part of “One Year to Go” events for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

They are expected to make remarks during their appearance on Friday.

Harry has already been seen attempting sit-skiing as he joined Invictus Games competitors training in Canada to mark a year until the global sporting event.

The couple met athletes at the Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia on Wednesday and they plan to visit more competitors at the host locations for the 2025 competition.

Harry founded the Paralympic-style sporting competition in 2014 for injured and sick military personnel and veterans to aid their recovery.

At the Games next year around 550 competitors from up to 25 nations will compete in indoor adaptive events like sitting volleyball, swimming and wheelchair basketball.

For the first time winter sports like alpine skiing, snowboarding and wheelchair curling will be on the schedule.