Harry could ‘come back’ to the royal family when the Queen dies, Tina Brown says

The Duke of Sussex may have to “rethink” his position in the royal family after the Queen dies and may go back to being a working senior royal, author Tina Brown has said.

Brown, who recently published her bombshell book The Palace Papers: Inside The House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Prince Harry may wish to serve his country once his 96-year-old grandmother passes.

However, any attempt to bring Harry and Meghan Markle back into the fold of the royal family will not happen soon, she added.

“I think there will be an effort to reel [Harry and Meghan] back in at a certain point, not for a bit, but my guess is they will want to come back, eventually,” Brown said.

“Right now it’s not going to happen, largely because Harry keeps lobbing these fresh hand grenades at the family, just when they are beginning to think, ‘Well, can we re-establish some trust with the House of Sussex?’.”

Brown referred to Harry’s recent interview with US morning talk show Today, when he said he made sure that the Queen was “protected” had had “the right people around her” when he visited her last month.

“A lot of people in the [royal] family thought, ‘Actually, she needs protecting from you, Harry’,” the author of The Diana Chronicles said without specifying any particular person.

“But I think when the Queen does die, I do believe there’ll be a kind of desire for Harry to serve his country, I think he’s going to want to rethink it.

“Frankly, I don’t think the entertainment efforts are going that brilliantly, sitting in Montecito,” she added.

Brown’s new book claims to shed new light on the royal family and promises to “irrevocably change how the world sees the British royal family”.

Some of the most explosive claims in the tome include that Buckingham Palace did not take the issue of race “seriously enough” until allegations of racism from Harry and Meghan emerged.

Brown spoke to more than 120 sources for the book, which details the last three decades of the lives of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Sussexes.