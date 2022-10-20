Prince Harry praised for talking about mental health during surprise appearance at summit
Duke of Sussex says having a mental health coach has been ‘life changing’
The Duke of Sussex surprised guests at a business conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, where he spoke about the importance of mental health awareness.
Prince Harry appeared on stage at the Masters of Scale summit to discuss his work as chief impact officer of BetterUp – a company which provides mental health services to businesses.
“I have a coach. I wish I had two,” the royal told the audience, according to a tweet shared by Financial Times’ correspondent Dave Lee.
Photographs from the event shared online showed Harry on stage with BetterUp co-founder Alexi Robichaux and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman.
Speaking about the importance of coaching on his own mental health, Harry said it had been “life changing”.
“Prince Harry says growing up in the royal family and then spending 10 years in the military, he never heard the words ’therapy’ or ‘coaching’. Then the blinkers came off and his life changed,” Doron Weber, vice president of non-profit Alfred P Sloan Foundation wrote on Twitter.
Harry also commented on American work/life balance. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average privately employed worker received between 10 and 14 days of annual leave in 2021. In the UK, most workers must receive at least 28 days of paid leave by law.
“Harry, like every good expat, comparing dismal US holiday benefits to what we get back home [in the UK]. ‘I think it’s incredible... not in a good way’,” Lee wrote.
Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D’Oyen McKenna also shared another of Harry’s remarks during the summit.
“’From a boss standpoint, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. You can’t treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.’ Wise words from Prince Harry!” McKenna said.
Several attendees took to social media following the event to praise Harry’s contributions, with one person describing him as an “outstanding advocate for mental health”.
“Prince Harry is out there showing us all how to use power, wealth, and status for good. A seriously impressive and inspiring person. And we’re all better for it,” one person wrote.
Another said: “Prince Harry does his homework and is speaking from the heart and not a script. His mother would be so proud!”
A third person wrote: “Outstanding Prince Harry! Way to demonstrate how to be of lasting ‘service’ to people! Everyone should be so proud! I know I am!”
Harry has been a vocal advocate for the importance of ensuring mental health in the workplace.
Last year, he told Fast Company that the increase in people leaving their jobs following the pandemic, the so-called “Great Resignation”, is something that should be “celebrated”.
“I’ve actually discovered recently...that a lot of the job resignations you mention aren’t all bad. In fact, it is a sign that with self-awareness comes the need for change,” he said.
“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated.”
