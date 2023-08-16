Prince Harry documentary coming to Netflix on 30 August

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex’s latest documentary for Netflix will arrive on 30 August, it has been announced.

At the end of this month, Prince Harry will front a limited series, titled Heart of Invictus, about the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.

The Invictus Games is a sporting event for wounded, injured, and unwell servicemen and women.

The series will see Harry meeting various competitors, according to a brief trailer that has been shared on social media.

In the clip, Harry is seen addressing the camera and says: “The Games doesn’t focus on what causes the injury but really about the recovery and how to be part of a community again.”

“Everyone is going to struggle at some point,” a voiceover adds.

Netlix said in a tweet on Twitter/X: “Heart of Invictus follows a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe: service members who have experienced life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games. Coming 30 August.”

The announcement comes after Harry revealed that he “can’t wait” for the Invictus Games in Germany next month.

In a video message to competitors, he wished participants good luck and described how everyone is on a continual “healing journey”.

Harry said: “I can’t wait to see all of you and have the whole community together once again. It’s been too long. You’re all on different parts of your healing journey.

“We all are, we always will be. But I can assure you that this experience you’re gonna have will hopefully be life changing, and you’ll come out of it a better person for sure.

“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your commitment, your determination getting to this point… We’re gonna have a lot of fun.”

Harry added: “It’s gonna be the best games ever – best games yet.”