Prince Harry is expected to share more of his personal struggles in his new documentary with Oprah Winfrey, The Me You Can’t See.

The series, which will be released on Apple TV+ , 21 May, aims to break down the stigmas associated with mental health issues with the help of well-known celebrities, such as Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

Ahead of the release, a source told Page Six that viewers can also expect to hear Harry speak candidly about his own struggles.

“One of the episodes is very personal … deeply,” they told the publication.

In the documentary’s official trailer, which was released earlier this week, Harry and Oprah discuss some of the struggles faced by those who suffer from mental health issues, such as feeling ‘othered’ and being labelled as ‘crazy’.

“To make that decision to receive is not a sign of weakness, in today’s world, more than ever, it’s a sign of strength,” Harry says.

While it is unclear which aspects of his personal life Harry will discuss, the trailer also features footage of Harry as a young boy attending the funeral of his mother, Princess Diana, and a cameo appearance from Meghan Markle.

In recent months, Harry has been vocal about how growing up as a member of the royal family impacted his mental health.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast last week, he told actor Dax Shepard he wants to “break the cycle” of pain and suffering he experienced as a child.

“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” he said.

He continued: “We as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you’.”