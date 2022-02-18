Prince Harry “does not feel safe when he is in the UK”, his lawyers have said in the first hearing of his High Court claim against the Home Office over his police protection in the UK.

Harry is bringing a claim over Priti Patel’s decision not to allow him to pay for police protection for himself and his family while in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex’s family lost their taxpayer-funded police protection as a result of quitting their positions as senior working royals in the early part of 2020.

Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex wave as they leave Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception (Getty Images)

The UK “is and always will be, his home”, the Harry’s lawyers said, adding that the duke wants to bring his children to visit from the US, but he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

He is arguing that his private protection team in the US does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep his family safe.

The first hearing in the case took place on Friday at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, which Harry did not attend.

At the preliminary hearing, the court heard an application by both sides for some parts of the court documents in the case to be kept private.

Harry wants to be able to bring his family back to the UK (Getty Images)

Introducing the case, Shaheed Fatima QC, for the duke, said: “This claim is about the fact that the claimant does not feel safe when he is in the UK given the security arrangements applied to him in June 2021 and will continue to be applied to him.”

She continued: “It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart.

“Most of all, this is and always will be, his home.”

The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London (PA)

The duke briefly returned from Los Angeles last year for the 1 July unveiling of the Diana, Princess of Wales memorial statue and, the day before, on 30 June, he met seriously ill children and young people at a WellChild garden party and afternoon tea in Kew Gardens, west London.

It is understood the duke’s car was chased by photographers as he left.

Friday’s hearing is expected to last around two hours, with a part of the proceedings to be held in private.

Prince Harry with his brother Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (Getty Images)

Harry’s bid for a review of the Home Office decision was filed in September and has not yet been granted or denied permission for a full hearing.

The duke has previously said he “inherited” a risk on being born into the royal family.

Harry and his wife Meghan now live in the United States with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The couple lost their taxpayer-funded police protection in the aftermath of quitting as senior working royals in early 2020.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (Getty Images)

They were later forced to disclose they had put in place “privately funded security arrangements” for their move to the US, after then president Donald Trump said his country would not pay for their protection.

The hearing in front of Mr Justice Swift continues.

Additional reporting by PA