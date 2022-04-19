Prince Harry to speak about surprise Queen visit in exclusive interview

Prince Harry has spoken out about his recent visit with the Queen and his wife Meghan Markle in a new sit-down interview with a major US TV network.

NBC’s Today Show announced that the Duke of Sussex had spoken with presenter Hoda Kotb whilst in the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games.

In a Twitter post, the news channel shared a photograph of Prince Harry with the show’s presenters alongside the caption: “@hodakotb sat down with Prince Harry to talk about the Invictus Games, his surprise visit with the Queen, and life with his wife Meghan Markle.”

The exclusive interview is set to preview on NBC Nightly News this evening, before being shown in full on Wednesday.

The interview, which comes just over a year after his explosive conversation with his wife and Oprah Winfrey, is expected to unsettle officials at Buckingham Palace,

The now infamous 2021 interview saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about the racism they had experienced from within the royal family, their relationships with other royals, and how being a royal had affected their mental health, to a global audience of 50 million people.

The couple arrived in the Netherlands on Friday (15 April), making their first public appearance in Europe since stepping down as senior royals in 2020.

Prior to this, Prince Harry visited the Queen at Windsor Castle on Thursday, an occasion he described as “great”.

Speaking to the BBC, the Duke said the 95-year-old monarch had shared a number of supportive messages for “Team UK” during his visit.

“She had plenty of messages for Team UK, which I have already passed on to most of them,” he said on Monday.

“So, it was great to see her. I’m sure she would love to be here if she could.”

The Duke and Duchess were also reported to have met with Prince Charles during their visit to Windsor.

Meghan Markle has since returned to California to be with their children, while Harry played table tennis and virtual golf earlier today as the Invictus Games continued.

The Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014 to help injured military veterans, will run until Friday 22 April.