Richard Marx recently had an awkward moment with the Duke of Sussex.

The “Don’t Mean Nothing” singer was performing at the One805!Live concert on Friday, a charity event hosted by Kevin Costner, when he ended up accidentally missed Prince Harry’s attempt to congratulate him.

As he was exiting the stage, Marx almost walked right past the royal before someone got his attention. Marx’s wife, Daisy Fuentes, posted a clip of the interaction to her Instagram story.

“Richard? Prince Harry,” a person can be heard saying, introducing the pair. The two are then seen shaking hands as Harry can be heard saying: “Hey! Well done” before the clip ends.

Fuentes also posted two photos on her Instagram story of the “Right Here Waiting” singer speaking to the Duke of Sussex.

The duke’s wife, Meghan Markle, normally attends the event with him but The Mirror reported that she was “sick” and unable to be there.

open image in gallery Singer Richard Marx and Prince Harry were both attending the One805!Live concert on Friday, a charity event hosted by Kevin Costner ( Getty Images )

The event is held every year to celebrate all first responders in the Santa Barbara area to raise money for various groups such as local firefighters and police. Costner hosted the event at his oceanside estate in Santa Barbara, California. Other notable stars included Rob Lowe, Jeff Bridges, and Pink.

Prince Harry presented an award to a local pilot, Loren Courtney, at this year’s event. While talking with the pilot, Harry joked about how much time went into his flying career.

“As you’ve probably heard already, 22 years [of] military service over 10,000 hours and rarely sees his family because he’s always here flying helicopters,” he said about Courtney. “Why do you still do what you do?”

Courtney replied: “I do this because I love doing it and I love doing it for the county of Santa Barbara. It’s a rewarding experience whenever we go out, either putting out fires or rescuing somebody in the backcountry or medical evacuations from vehicle accidents or doing the law patrol, keeping citizens safe.”

The pilot talked about a search and rescue in Colorado for a group of skiers who had gone off a 30ft embankment.

“I learned in the military, you never leave anybody behind. We got him out. He spent almost a year in intensive care and then rehab, and now he’s walking, he got married. He actually went to the top of the Grand Tetons and, and proposed to his girlfriend after the accident,” the pilot recalled.

“You didn’t have to rescue him again, did you,” Harry joked. “You are one of the many heroes here tonight. There are people here tonight who are alive because of you and who are back to their families because of you... from everybody here, thank you so much.”

Harry also presented musician Kenny Loggins with the Heart of the Community Award.

Prince Harry celebrated his 40th on September 15, with the Prince and Princess of Wales publicly wishing him a happy birthday on social media.