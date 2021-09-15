Royal family shares sweet pictures of Prince Harry to mark his 37th birthday

Members of the royal family have sent well wishes to Prince Harry on his birthday.

The Duke of Sussex, who lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, turns 37 today.

In a message posted to Twitter, the Royal Family said: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a happy birthday today!”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted a separate message, alongside a picture of Harry smiling. “Happy birthday Prince Harry!” the couple said.

Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, also sent well wishes to his youngest son on Twitter.

“Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!” the couple wrote.

Charles also included a picture of himself and Harry as a young boy from a tour of South Africa in 1997.

While it has become custom for members of the royal family to mark their birthday’s with a charitable initiative or donation, Harry has yet to announce how he will celebrate his 37th milestone.

On his 36th birthday, he chose to support CAMFED, a charity that promotes girls’ education in Africa.

Last year, CAMFED announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had donated $130,000 to the cause, matching donations that the charity had collected in a day.

“No better way to celebrate what really matters. Thank you to everyone who donated,” the couple said in a message posted to CAMFED’s Twitter.

As Meghan turned 40 in August, she launched a new initiative that aims to help women who suffered job losses during the pandemic return to work.

The project, named 40x40, encourages people from around the world to donate 40 minutes of their time to help women get back into work.

“Because I’m turning 40 I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilising back into the workforce,” the duchess said in a video at the time.

“Over 2 million in the US alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to Covid, and I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some sort of act of service we can create a ripple effect,” she said.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry made a surprise virtual appearance at the 24th British GQ Men of the Year Awards to honour Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and other Oxford University staff who developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

“Their breakthrough research on the Oxford Vaccine has brought the world one of our greatest tools for achieving vaccine equity,” he said, awarding them the title of GQ’s Heroes Of The Year.

“They are heroes of the highest order who gave us an instrument to fight this disease. They are our nation’s pride, and we are deeply indebted to their service,” he said.