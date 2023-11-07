Prince Harry pokes fun at his royal status during benefit speech

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prince Harry has made some hilarious jokes about his royal status.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, appeared in a pre-recorded video for the Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, which took place on 6 November. Since 2007, the annual event – founded by journalist Bob Woodruff’s foundation – has raised money to create a positive outcome for US veterans, service members, and their families.

Harry showcased some of his comedy skills during his speech, as he addressed some of the public criticism that he’s faced in the media. He also poked fun at the work he did to create the bit.

“As someone who never gets scrutinised, I haven’t even had to prepare much. But I have been working on this particular act for quite some time,” he joked during the speech, as reported by People. “And everyone I know tells me it’s perfect. No, these aren’t people who just tell me what I want to hear. Oh no.”

In addition to poking fun at his royal status, Harry also quipped about his appearance in the pre-recorded speech for the Stand Up for Heroes Benefit. He expressed how grateful he was to be speaking at the Stand Up for Heroes Benefit, before poking fun at his red hair.

“I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight. I was so relieved to be invited back, but then I started to question whether his invite for me to actually do stand-up was in fact his idea of a joke,” he said. “Either way, due to the shockingly low representations of gingers last year and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am reporting for duty.

Harry – who served 10 years in the British Army – then took a more serious approach in his speech when he described how “special” the military community is to him. He also discussed the impact that military personnel have had on the country, both during and after their times of service. “It’s one that shares incredible highs and painful lows,” he said. “It is unique and that is hugely important to society both during active service and after. Our community is valued more than you’ll ever know and nights like this are a testament to that.”

The duke went on to acknowledge how every veteran has gone through different experiences throughout their time in the military. However, he expressed how members of the military community have continued to learn a lot from each other over the years.

“I know our experiences and journeys to this point differ, but we are always connected through what we’ve learned as humans, what we faced as families, and how we’ve come out stronger because of our ability to listen, to understand and to support one another,” he added. “I am immensely grateful for this community, for the experiences of the past and present and for what you represent and how you show up.”

Harry concluded his speech with a salute to veterans and their families, referring to them as his “brothers, sisters, friends, through respect, understanding and admiration”. The duke then sent a message to veterans who were mentally and physically struggling at this time. “And please remember, if you feel lost or alone with all this going on, don’t forget the power of purpose and upholding the important values you know so well,” Harry said. “That always gives you the clarity and company you need.”

During his 10 years of active service in the British Army, Harry completed two tours of duty on the frontlines in Afghanistan. He earned a variety of medals while in the military, such as the KCVO Neck Order and Star, which was awarded as part of the Royal Victorian Order - a monarchical order of knighthood. Harry was knighted by his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in 2015 for his service to the monarchy.

Just one year before he resigned from the military, Harry co-founded the Invictus Games in 2014 - an annual multi-sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick veterans.